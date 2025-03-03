In brief: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ series headed to Max and more

A series adaptation based on Crazy Rich Asians is headed to Max. Adele Lim, who wrote the 2018 film directed by Jon M. Chu, will be the showrunner and executive produce the series, Variety reports. Chu will return as an executive producer. The show will be based off of Kevin Kwan‘s book series of the same name, of which the first novel was published in 2013. It is not yet known if the cast from the film will reprise their roles in the series …

Al Pacino has joined the cast of the upcoming thriller Dead Man’s Wire. According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Gus Van Sant from a screenplay by Austin Kolodney. Pacino joins a previously announced cast that also includes Bill Skarsgard, Dacre Montgomery, Myha’la, Cary Elwes and Colman Domingo …

Season 2 of Nathan Fielder‘s comedy series The Rehearsal now has a premiere date and teaser trailer. The six-episode season of the original HBO series premieres on April 20 on the network. Episodes will drop on Max on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. According to its logline, season 2 follows the same premise of the first season, but “the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all” …