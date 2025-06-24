AD
Entertainment News

In brief: Dakota Johnson stars in 'Splitsville' trailer and more

June 24, 2025

The trailer for Splitsville has arrived. The NEON film, which arrives in select theaters on Aug. 22 and everywhere on Sept. 5, follows a married couple deciding to open up their marriage. Their short-lived happiness is quickly overshadowed when a serious line is crossed. Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino star in the film, which Covino directed …

Scarlett Johansson puts on a British accent in the trailer for My Mother’s Wedding. The film, which was helmed by Kristin Scott Thomas in her directorial debut, arrives in theaters on Aug. 8. Johansson stars alongside Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham in the film. The three women play sisters who journey to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, played by Thomas …

Sterling K. Brown stars in the trailer for Washington Black. The Hulu series, which is based on the bestselling novel, follows the story of George Washington “Wash” Black and his scientific mind, which sets him up for his destiny. All the episodes of the series start streaming on July 23 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

