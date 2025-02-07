In brief: Daniel Radcliffe, Lucas Hedges to star in thriller ‘Trust the Man’ and more

Daniel Radcliffe and Lucas Hedges are set to star in a Vietnam War thriller film called Trust the Man. Deadline reports that Will Graham will direct the pair in the film, which is based on his own original script. The movie follows an ambitious Army intelligence officer during the Vietnam War who is assigned to investigate a soldier with a mysterious past …

Nickelodeon is looking to return to Hollywood Arts. The channel is expanding the universe of its sitcom Victorious with a new spinoff show, Variety reports. Named Hollywood Arts after the fictional high school from the original show, this new program will star Daniella Monet, reprising her role as Trina Vega. The premise finds Trina returning to her old performing arts high school as its newest teacher. Monet will also executive produce. Dan Schneider, who created the original show and parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018, has no involvement in the new series …

Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace are teaming up for The Nowhere Game, a new thriller film. Deadline reported the casting news, also confirming that David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell will direct the film from a script written by Alex Pototsky. The film follows two young women whose road trip takes a turn when they’re kidnapped by a sadist and thrust into a game of survival …