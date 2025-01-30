AD
Entertainment News

In brief: David Lynch to be posthumously honored with WGAW 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement and more

todayJanuary 30, 2025

Background
David Lynch will be posthumously honored with the Writers Guild of America West’s 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the guild announced Wednesday. The iconic screenwriter and director will receive the lifetime achievement award from the guild, an honor that is given to members who “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.” Kyle MacLachlan will present the award on Feb. 15 at the 77th annual Writers Guild Awards …

Annette Bening is attached to star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming limited series Lucky, Deadline reports. The show, which will be on Apple TV+, comes from creator Jonathan Tropper and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. The show will be based on the Marissa Stapley novel of the same name. It follows a young woman who has to embrace her darker side to escape her criminal past. Bening will play a mob leader named Priscilla …

Eddie Murphy will star in the upcoming film Blue Falcon for Sony Pictures. Deadline first reported that the action comedy is based on a screenplay by Chad St. John, who wrote London Has Fallen and Motor City. Murphy will play a retired spy who attends his son’s destination wedding, where he finds himself in close proximity to his biggest nemesis …

Written by: ABC News

