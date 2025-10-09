AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ renewed for season 2

todayOctober 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Dexter: Resurrection has been renewed for season 2 on Showtime. The network made the announcement in a selfie video filmed by Michael C. Hall. The actor thanked the fans for watching the sequel series and announced the renewal. “We’ve been greenlit for another season. There’s more to come,” he said, assuring viewers that the writers room is being assembled and additional details will be shared soon …

The official trailer for Rachel Sennott‘s HBO comedy series I Love LA has arrived. The new show will be available to stream on Nov. 2 on HBO Max. Sennott created the show and also stars alongside Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion and True Whitaker

Jeremy Strong is set to star in and executive produce the new limited series 9/12. Deadline reports the show is a six-episode miniseries about the Sept. 11 first responders and their legal fight for compensation …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%