Entertainment News

In brief: ‘DTF St. Louis’ trailer and more

todayJanuary 29, 2026

The trailer for the upcoming HBO limited series DTF St. Louis has arrived. The new series, which stars Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini, premieres on March 1. It centers on a love triangle between three middle-aged adults that leads to one of them ending up dead. A new episode will debut each week leading up to its finale on April 12, which will air ahead of the Euphoria season 3 premiere …

Even more actors have hopped on to star in the upcoming Netflix series Rabbit, Rabbit. Odessa Young and Will Poulter have joined the cast of the upcoming thriller. They join previously announced stars Adam Driver and Regina Hall. Rabbit, Rabbit tells the story of an escaped convict who takes hostages to bargain for his freedom before he falls into “an emotional poker match with a vertex FBI Crisis Negotiator,” according to an official synopsis from the streamer …

Sydney Sweeney looks to be teaming up with Noah Centineo for a new project. Deadline reports the pair are set to star in a live-action feature adaptation of Gundam for Legendary and Netflix. Gundam is a popular anime that pioneered a sci-fi subgenre centered on giant, fighting robots …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

