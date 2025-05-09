AD
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 official trailer and more

todayMay 9, 2025

The official trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has arrived. Netflix released the trailer on Thursday, teasing all the chaos that is set to happen as Brianne Howey‘s Georgia is put on trial for murder. Antonia Gentry and Scott Porter also star in the third season of the show, which drops June 5 on Netflix …

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have both been renewed at NBC. These will be the 25th and 27th seasons of the shows, respectively. The network also announced that the popular shows reached over 44 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms during the 2024-25 season …

M. Night Shyamalan‘s upcoming supernatural romantic thriller Remain will arrive in theaters on Oct. 23, 2026. Deadline reports that the film, which will star Jake Gyllenhaal, comes from an original story co-created by Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. Phoebe Dynevor and Ashley Walters will also star in the movie …

Written by: ABC News

