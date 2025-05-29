AD
Entertainment News

In brief: 'Hacks' renewed for season 5 and more

May 29, 2025

Hacks has been renewed for a fifth season. The comedy series has scored the renewal for season 5 on Max ahead of the season 4 finale, which debuts on Thursday. The show won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series for its third season and has garnered 48 Emmy nominations overall. Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky created the show, which stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

Peacock has announced the season 3 cast of its reality competition series House of Villains. The show, which is hosted by Joel McHale, brings 11 reality all-stars together to compete for the chance to win $200,000 and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. Tiffany “New York” Pollard returns for her third season, this time joining Tom Sandoval, Christine Quinn and more …

Season 2 of The Gentlemen has officially begun production. The Netflix series, which is inspired by the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, follows Theo James‘ Eddie. Season 2 follows Eddie as he has just become the new Duke of Halstead. Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings also return for season 2, which has yet to announce its release date …

AD

