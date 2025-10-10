AD
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Hamnet’ trailer, ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel news, and more

todayOctober 10, 2025

Rian Johnson isn’t quite finished with detective Benoit Blanc. The director says he would like to continue making Knives Out films despite his two-picture deal with Netflix coming to an end with the upcoming third installment in the series, Wake Up Dead Man. “I’d be thrilled to keep making these for the rest of my life,” Variety reports Johnson said at the BFI London Film Festival …

The official trailer for Hamnet has arrived. Focus Features released the new trailer for Chloé Zhao‘s upcoming adaptation of the fictional story of the love and loss that inspired William Shakespeare‘s Hamlet. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star in the film, which comes to theaters Nov. 27 …

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in an upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel with Margot Robbie. Variety reports the new film is expected to be set ahead of the events of the 2001 Steven Soderbergh heist film starring George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt

Written by: ABC News

