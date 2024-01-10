AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Harrison Ford to be feted by Critics Choice Awards, and more

January 10, 2024

Actor Adan Canto, who starred in Fox’s series The Cleaning Lady and appeared as the mutant hero Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, has died at 42, according to the actor’s Instagram. The Mexican performer, who also appeared in Narcos and ABC’s Designated Survivor, died after a private bout of appendiceal cancer …

30 Rock creator and star Tina Fey will make her TV series acting return in The Four Seasons, Netflix’s adaptation of Alan Alda‘s 1981 film about three couples who spend their summer vacations together, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Fey created the adaption with her 30 Rock collaborators Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher. This marks Fey’s latest Netflix collaboration following the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Critics Choice Association on Tuesday announced that Harrison Ford, who currently stars in the Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, for which he earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, will also receive the Career Achievement Award at the 29th annual awards. The Critics Choice Awards, which honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement, have historically been an accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The awards show, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air live on The CW on Sunday, January 14 …

ABC News

