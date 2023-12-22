AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: HBO renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for season 3, and more

todayDecember 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

HBO has renewed The Gilded Age, the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, for a third season. Carrie CoonMorgan SpectorCynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski star in the series, set in “a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost,” according to the premium cable channel, which reports total premiere-night viewing for the second season grew for six consecutive weeks, culminating in a series high for the season 2 finale …

The Critics Choice Association announced on Thursday, December 21, that the location for its 29th annual Critics Choice Awards has been moved from the Fairmont Century Plaza — where it’s been held for the past two years — to The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica due to a labor dispute. Chelsea Handler will once again host the show, which will be carried live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, at 7 p.m. ET …

Sony announced on Thursday, December 21, that the Scarlett Johansson/Channing Tatum Apple Original Films production, formerly titled Project Artemis, is set for a July 12 premiere, according to Variety. Additionally, Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, also from Apple Original Films, will open September 20 in IMAX and premium large formats …

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%