AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Invincible’ season 4 official trailer and more

todayJanuary 23, 2026

Background
share close
AD

The official trailer for Invincible season 4 has arrived. Prime Video has shared the trailer for the fourth season of the animated adult superhero series, which premieres on March 18. The show, which is based on the award-winning comic book, features the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons

In need of a new hockey show to watch after Heated Rivalry? Hulu has announced that season 5 of Shoresy will premiere on Feb. 21. All six episodes of the new season will debut at once. Additionally, Hulu has renewed Shoresy for season 6, which is set to premiere in 2027 …

Marty Supreme is coming to the biggest screen imaginable. The film, which recently picked up nine Oscar nominations, including best picture, is getting an IMAX release. Fans of the film will be able to watch it on IMAX screens starting Jan. 30 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%