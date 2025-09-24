AD
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ official trailer and more

todaySeptember 24, 2025

The official trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry has arrived. It shows off the picturesque town of Derry, Maine, in the year 1962. Bill Skarsgård returns to star as Pennywise the killer clown in the prequel series, which he also executive produces. The nine-episode series premieres Oct. 26 on HBO Max …

Nicolas Cage is set to lead the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Fortitude. The film, which will be directed by Simon West, is a World War II espionage action-adventure. It began filming on Sept. 8 in London and costars Matthew GoodeMichael SheenPaul Anderson and Ben KingsleyFortitude follows the true story of British Intelligence operatives who used unprecedented strategic operations to fool Nazi leaders and change the course of World War II …

Another fresh face is joining Spider-Man’s web. Deadline reports that Marvin Jones III will play the crime boss Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor comes to the live-action version of the character after voicing him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse …

Apple TV+ has postponed the release of its upcoming thriller series The Savant. The Jessica Chastain-starring show, which follows an investigator who prevents domestic extremism, has been postponed. It was supposed to premiere on Friday. Apple TV+ did not provide an expected date for when the show will debut …

