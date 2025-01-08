In brief: Jacob Elordi to replace Paul Mescal in ‘The Dog Stars’ and more

Oh, lordy. Jacob Elordi is in talks to replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming thriller, The Dog Stars. Variety first reported that Elordi is in early negotiations to take over the starring role in the post-apocalyptic film after Mescal ran into scheduling issues. Mescal was forced to drop the part due to filming for his role as Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes‘ The Beatles anthology films. If the deal closes, Elordi will play a pilot named Hig who befriends a gunman in a world where a flu virus has nearly wiped out all of humanity …

Florence Pugh says she’s learned how to protect herself from giving too much to her acting roles. While guesting on a recent episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Pugh said she has previously been broken for a long time after playing certain characters. “Like when I did Midsommar, I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go to,” Pugh said, “which is the nature of figuring these things out is you need to go, ‘All right, well, I can’t do that again, cause that was too much.'” …

Amy Schumer pretends to be pregnant in the new trailer for Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant. The film, which will debut on the streamer on Feb. 5, follows Lainy, played by Schumer, a woman who is so jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy she wears a fake baby bump. Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr. and Alex Moffat also star in the comedy, which was produced by Adam Sandler and Schumer …

The new season of Squid Game is a hit. The sequel to the Emmy-winning Korean drama series racked up more than 126 million views in just 11 days — a new record for Netflix …