AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: Jason Momoa eyed for Apple TV series ‘Nomad’ and more

todayNovember 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Jason Momoa is looking to reteam with Apple TV. Deadline reports that the actor is in talks to star in the upcoming drama series Nomad for the streaming service. Nomad is co-created by Sons of Anarchy‘s Kurt Sutter and Chris Collins. It tells the story of the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw bikers …

The late-night HBO comedy series It’s Florida, Man has released the official trailer and premiere date for its second season. The upcoming season 2 will debut on Nov. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max, with the six-episode season dropping new installments weekly through Jan. 2, 2026 …

Michelle Monaghan is heading to the rink. The actress is set to star in a new hockey series for Netflix. The show finds Monaghan playing Harper Sullivan, an unlikely hockey coach who is tasked with bringing a team up from the brink of defeat …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%