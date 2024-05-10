AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: John Malkovich joins ‘Fantastic Four’, and more

todayMay 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The New Look star John Malkovich is headed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, landing a role in The Fantastic Four, according to Deadline. He joins Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing and Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a version of the iconic Silver Surfer. Ralph Ineson has also been announced as Galactus. Malkovich’s role, like that of recent addition Paul Walter Hauser, has not been revealed …

Variety reports Sebastian Stan and Lily James, who last appeared together in the Hulu docuseries Pam & Tommy, are set to reunite for the horror thriller Let the Evil Go West. The movie, per the outlet, follows “a railroad worker [who] stumbles upon a fortune under deeply disturbing circumstances. As horrifying visions and manifestations drive him toward madness, his wife becomes convinced that an evil presence has attached itself to their family” …

It’s official — Law & Order: Organized Crime will be moving to Peacock for its upcoming fifth season. The series, starring Christopher Meloni, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City’s most vicious and violent criminal syndicates. The season 4 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on NBC on May 16 and stream the next day on Peacock …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%