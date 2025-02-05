In brief: Juliette Binoche named president of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival jury and more

Juliette Binoche has been named the president of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The honor was announced Tuesday, falling almost 40 years after her first appearance at the festival with her film The English Patient in 1985. Binoche follows behind Greta Gerwig, who presided over a jury that awarded Sean Baker‘s Anora with the Palme d’Or prize in 2024. “I never imagined I’d return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility and the absolute need for humility,” Binoche said. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place May 13-24 …

Olga James, the actress who starred opposite Harry Belafonte in the classic musical film Carmen Jones, died Jan. 25 at age 95. Her family announced her death on Tuesday. The actress died in an assisted living facility in LA. James also starred in the 1956 Broadway musical Mr. Wonderful, as well as the sitcom The Bill Cosby Show, where she played Verna Kincaid, the sister-in-law of Cosby’s main character …

How To Die Alone, the comedy series from creator and star Natasha Rothwell, has been canceled after one season on Hulu. In a statement to Variety, Rothwell said she intends to shop the show to other platforms. “Representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence and our cultural contributions are not erased,” she said of the cancellation, also writing that she is “shocked, heartbroken and frankly, baffled” by the decision …