Entertainment News

In brief: KJ Apa stars as Jimmy Stewart in ‘Jimmy’ trailer and more

todayDecember 18, 2025

KJ Apa takes on the role of actor Jimmy Stewart in the official teaser trailer for the biopic Jimmy. The film, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 6, 2026, tells the true story of one of America’s most-beloved actors during the time of his life after he won the Oscar for best actor as he then enlisted to become a combat pilot during World War II …

The God of the Woods is heading to Netflix. A series adaptation of the 2024 bestselling novel by Liz Moore is in the works at the streamer. Moore and Liz Hannah will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers on the TV series …

We have our first look and premiere date for the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video series Vanished. The mystery thriller starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin will premiere on Feb. 1. It follows a couple’s trip to Paris that takes a dark turn when Alice’s (Cuoco) boyfriend, Tom (Claflin), suddenly disappears on a train …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

