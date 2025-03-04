AD
Entertainment News

In brief: Krysten Ritter joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ and more

todayMarch 4, 2025

Krysten Ritter is joining the cast of Dexter: Resurrection. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ritter joins the Showtime series as a guest star. She will play a woman named Mia, but no other details about her character have been revealed. The new series, which is now currently in production, finds Michael C. Hall returning to his role of Dexter Morgan, which he originated in the original series, Dexter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing her narration talent to a new documentary special for Prime Video. Called Octopus!, the two-part special will be narrated and executive produced by the Fleabag star, Variety reports. According to its official description, the special will transport “viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death” …

Hulu’s upcoming sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale has cast one of its leads. Variety reports that the new show, called The Testaments, will star Lucy Halliday as Daisy, a young teen whose life is turned upside down when she finds out she has a connection to the Republic of Gilead. The new show is based on Margaret Atwood‘s novel of the same name, and takes place 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale

AD

Written by: ABC News

