In Brief: Lionsgate to bring Coppola’s epic ‘Megalopolis’ to theaters, and more

Francis Ford Coppola’s self-financed $120 million sci-fi epic, Megalopolis, will be distributed by Lionsgate Studios in North America, according to Indiewire. The film is described as “a Roman epic fable set in an imagined Modern America.” Adam Driver plays Cesar, “a genius artist who wants to build The City of New Rome into a utopia, all against the will of the city’s mayor played by Giancarlo Esposito — who prefers the status quo. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero — portrayed by Nathalie Emmanuel— the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.” The cast also includes Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar and D.B. Sweeney …

Deadline reports The Lost Boys‘ Jason Patric has joined the cast of Terrifier 3, which is shooting more scenes this month, despite reports that filming officially wrapped in New York. Details on his character are being kept under wraps. The slasher film franchise, which kicked off in 2016, centers on Lauren LaVera‘s Sienna Shaw, a young woman determined to defeat the mysterious Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton. The film is set to hit North American theaters on Oct. 11 …

General Hospital star John York, who plays Mac Scorpio, will return to the ABC daytime soap on Wednesday following a battle with cancer, he tells Good Morning America. York, who received a bone marrow transfusion back in November after being diagnosed with two types of blood and bone marrow cancer, is filming episodes of General Hospital now after undergoing cancer treatment. The 65-year-old actor first announced he’d be taking a hiatus from the show in early September, after playing the role since 1991 …