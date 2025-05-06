AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: Mandy Moore joins Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Breadwinner’ and more

todayMay 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Mandy Moore is joining Nate Bargatze in his feature film acting debut. The actress will star alongside Bargatze in the upcoming film The Breadwinner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Moore will play a supermom wife in the comedy film, which was co-written by Bargatze and will be directed by Eric Appel

The Chi is getting a group of new actresses for the upcoming seventh season. Kyla Pratt, Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez and Tammy Townsend are joining the cast in guest starring roles, SHOWTIME has announced. The upcoming new season of The Chi premieres May 16 on demand and for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers before debuting on air on May 18 …

Tulsa King has a new cast member. Kevin Pollak has joined the cast of the hit series for season 3, Paramount+ has announced. Pollak will play Special Agent Musso, an FBI agent with an ax to grind, in the drama series starring Sylvester Stallone

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%