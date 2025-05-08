AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more

todayMay 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Honey, don’t miss the official trailer for Ethan Coen‘s latest film, Honey Don’t! The film stars Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator who delves into a case about a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church. Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 …

The official trailer for the new Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney film Echo Valley has arrived. Apple Original Films released the trailer for the new thriller, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 13. The film follows a mother and daughter who are bound together by a dark secret …

A Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reunion is in the works. Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are negotiating to star in the new comedy The Best Is Yet To Come, Deadline reports. The upcoming film will be based on the French movie of the same title. Broderick and Ruck would play best friends who search to find one of their estranged sons and also do all the things life has prevented them from doing …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%