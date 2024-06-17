AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Martin Scorsese goes looking for shipwrecks, and more

todayJune 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Martin Scorsese will return to Polizzi Generosa, the Sicilian town where his grandparents were born, to film a documentary about ancient shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Variety. The untitled project is based on research by U.S. archaeologist Lisa Briggs, who uses scientific tools, such as DNA analysis, on artifacts recovered from ancient shipwreck sites “to reconstruct stories of ships, sailors, cargoes, and maritime trade in the ancient world,” per the outlet. Shooting is expected to begin this summer …

Deadline reports singer-actor Nick Jonas will join Adrienne Warren, the latter best known for her Tony-winning turn in the Broadway show Tina, in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s popular off-Broadway musical, The Last Five Years. Jonas and Warren will play rising author Jamie and aspiring actor Cathy, respectively, “two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.” Jonas’ other theater credits include Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Annie Get Your Gun and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Hiram Kasten, a comedian/actor who also guest starred on a number of popular TV shows, died June 16 at his home in Batavia, New York at the age of 71, according to Deadline. A cause of death was not revealed, but Kasten’s wife tells the outlet that he had been battling “a multitude of illnesses, including prostate cancer,” for seven years. Kasten, a good friend of Jerry Seinfeld, appeared on Seinfeld’s titular sitcom as a co-worker to Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Elaine Benes. Other guest starring roles included Mad About You, Everybody Loves Raymond, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and L.A. Law

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%