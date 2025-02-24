AD
In brief: Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in new thriller and more

todayFebruary 24, 2025

Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in A Place in Hell, the new film from director Chloe Domont. Deadline reports that Domont will write and direct the film, which is described as a thriller that follows two women at a high-profile criminal law firm …

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is making its streaming debut. The animated film from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation will be available to watch exclusively on Max on Feb. 28. It’ll debut on HBO linear on March 1. Set 183 years before the events of the original trilogy, the film tells the story of the House of Helm Hammerhand, who is the legendary King of Rohan …

Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon are joining forces on their next project. Deadline reports that the pair will star in the film Driver’s Ed, which will be a teen road trip comedy directed by Bobby Farrelly. The film, which will begin shooting in North Carolina in March, follows a group of teens who steal their school’s driver’s ed car for a road trip to help a high school senior win back his college freshman former girlfriend …

Written by: ABC News

