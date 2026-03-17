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Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Minions & Monsters’ announces voice cast and more

todayMarch 17, 2026

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The voice cast of the animated film Minions & Monsters has been announced. Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Trey Parker, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr make up the star-studded voice cast of Illumination’s upcoming movie. Pierre Coffin, who helmed the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film, directs Minions & Monsters. It arrives in theaters on July 1 …

Free Bert has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix. The show stars stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer who finds himself acting differently when his children are accepted into an elite Beverly Hills private school …

Missed The Housemaid in theaters? You’ll soon be in luck. Paul Feig’s adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling book will be available to stream April 1 on Starz. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried and follows a woman who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family …

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Written by: ABC News

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