Entertainment News

In Brief: Oscars to honor Best Casting, and more

todayFebruary 9, 2024

The Motion Picture Academy will finally be giving casting directors their moments to shine at the Oscars. Beginning with the 98th Academy Awards in 2026, there will be a competitive Academy Award presented for Achievement in Casting. In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, “Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate.” …

Variety reports Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are reuniting for the thriller High and Low — their fifth film together and first since 2006’s Inside Man. The feature is a reinterpretation of the 1963 Akira Kurosawa film, itself based on King’s Ransom, Ed McBain‘s novel chronicling the kidnapping of a businessman’s chauffeur and the ransom payment that drove him to ruins …

Zac Efron is attached to star in the Sam Esmail movie Famous, according to Deadline. The story follows Lance Dunkquist, who has the face of a movie star, namely Hollywood icon James Janson — played by Efron in a dual role. Lance is determined to travel to Hollywood in search of fame. Eastbound & Down showrunner Jody Hill is set to direct …

Deadline reports Beau Bridges has joined the cast of CBS’ Matlock reboot, replacing Jamey Sheridan, who played Senior, the firm’s managing partner in the pilot. The reworking of the original show, which starred the late Andy Griffith, features Kathy Bates as the titular septuagenarian lawyer who joins a prestigious firm and racks up courtroom wins. The cast also includes Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis

Written by: ABC News

