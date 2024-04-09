In Brief: Pat Sajak’s last spin of the ‘Wheel’ revealed, and more

Pat Sajak‘s final date on Wheel of Fortune has two vowels, two consonants and a number. According to Deadline, Sajak will end his tenure as the game show’s host, a position he’s held since 1981, on June 7. Sajak had announced his impending retirement in June 2023. He will replaced by Ryan Seacrest, who will be joining longtime co-host Vanna White starting with Wheel‘s 42nd season …

Cue the exasperated “Oh, boy”: the ﻿Quantum Leap reboot has been canceled. Deadline reports that the NBC series, which revived the late ’80s/early ’90s show of the same name, will not be returning after a two-season run. In an Instagram post, star Raymond Lee thanked fans for their support, adding, “If and when another group gets a hold of the accelerator and its capabilities, may they find us floating in time, still striving to put what right what once went wrong.” …

Beau Willimon, the creator of Netflix’s House of Cards series, is co-writing an upcoming Star Wars movie alongside director James Mangold, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be set during the “dawn of the Jedi,” according to a 2023 announcement …