AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: Peyton List joins ‘Heathers: The Musical’ off-Broadway and more

todayDecember 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD

How very! Cobra Kai star Peyton List is set to join the off-Broadway cast of Heathers: The Musical in the role of Heather Chandler. Her stint in the New York production of the musical starts at the end of January. “Can’t wait to take on the role of the mythic b**** herself HEATHER CHANDLER in NYC January 26th,” List wrote on Instagram.

If you missed Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie while it was playing in theaters, you’ll get your chance to see it at home very soon. The movie will be available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 23. A sing-along version of the film will also be available to watch the same day. Laila Lockhart Kraner, Gloria Estefan and Kristen Wiig star in the film, which is based on the popular children’s TV series …

The films nominated for the 13th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards have been announced. One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons, Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good all received the most nominations, with three each. The winners will be announced at the Valentine’s Day gala on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%