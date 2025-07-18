AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Platonic’ season 2 trailer and more

todayJuly 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The trailer for season 2 of Platonic has arrived. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star in the trailer for the upcoming 10-episode season of the Apple TV+ series. Season 2 finds best friends Will and Sylvia trying to be each other’s rock as they’re hit with new midlife hurdles. The new season premieres on Aug. 6 …

The live-action Lilo & Stitch has become the first film to hit $1 billion at the global box office this year. Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a post celebrating the achievement to his Instagram. “Lilo and Stitch hits $1B in global box office! Thank you movie goers from around the world!” Iger captioned his post …

Scarlett Johansson‘s directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, has a release date. The film, which stars June Squibb, will release in theaters nationwide on Sept. 26. It follows a woman who tries to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%