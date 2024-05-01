AD
In Brief: Prime Video gives ‘Cross’ an early second season renewal, and more

todayMay 1, 2024

Ahead of its series debut, Prime Video has already ordered a second season of its detective series Cross, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, based on James Patterson’s bestselling books, follows the titular detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross — played by Aldis Hodge — who uses his unique skills to catch killers. A premiere date for Cross has yet to be announced …

Emily in Paris, the hit Netflix series starring Lily Collins, is headed to Rome to shoot a portion of its upcoming season, the actress shared on Instagram. “When you’re the first ones on the dance floor at the Paris wrap party. Next stop: Rome!…,” Collins wrote, alongside a photo of her and co-star Ashley Park. Lily followed that up with another image of her posing in front of the Colosseum. Emily in Paris season 4 does not yet have a release date …

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will complement the network’s coverage of the 2024 Olympics with a humorous take on the games, hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson. The eight-episode series, Olympic Highlights, will air two to three episodes per week, coinciding with the launch of the Paris Olympic Games on July 26. Hart and Thompson act as “one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics, covering a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, conversations, and interviews,” per the streaming service. The 2024 Olympics run through August 11 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

