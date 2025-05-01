In brief: Quinta Brunson stars in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo and more

Quinta Brunson has set up shop in Studio 8H. The promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live episode has arrived, and it features Brunson pitching new sketch ideas based on the current Trump administration tariffs. One of her ideas involves cast member Heidi Gardner wearing a dress made out of toilet paper. Her catchphrase: “If there’s pee, it should be on me.” Benson Boone will be the musical guest on the episode, which airs May 3 …

Road House 2 has found its director. Guy Ritchie will direct the sequel film, Deadline reports. Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the movie, as he did in its predecessor, which was a reboot of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze. The film will mark the third collaboration between Ritchie and Gyllenhaal …

The upcoming DC Studios film Sgt. Rock has been put on the back burner. Variety reports that the film, which was supposed to star Colin Farrell and be directed by Luca Guadagnino, is no longer in development at the studio due to complications in scheduling the exterior locations in the U.K. While the studio hopes to start the project back up in 2026, Guadagnino’s continued involvement with it seems to be up in the air …