Entertainment News

In brief: Rachel Brosnahan to lead ‘Presumed Innocent’ season 2 and more

todayJune 11, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger has found his next project. The actor will join Margaret Qualley in the upcoming film Love Of Your Life, Deadline reports. The romantic drama film will be directed by Rachel Morrison for Amazon MGM Studios. This marks his first major role since the third season of The White Lotus wrapped in April …

Rachel Brosnahan is set to be the lead of Presumed Innocent season 2. Apple TV+ made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. The upcoming season will be inspired by the debut legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray

The Incredibles 3 has found its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar has selected Peter Sohn, the director of Elemental and The Good Dinosaur, to helm the upcoming animated film. He takes over from Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

