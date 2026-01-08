AD
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more

todayJanuary 8, 2026

Will Arnett is replacing David Harbour in the upcoming Tony Gilroy film Behemoth! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour exited the project as he was “in need of some downtime.” Arnett joins a cast that also includes Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. While an official logline for the film has not been released, the outlet reports it is a love letter to the music of movies and the people who make it. Pascal will play a musician who returns to Los Angeles while Wilde will be his former lover …

Real Time with Bill Maher has been renewed for two more seasons. HBO has extended the late night series through 2028. The show, which is hosted by Maher, returns for season 24 on Jan. 23 and will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max …

The winter he starred in a comedy. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney is set to star in the upcoming film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports the actor will lead the comedy for Amazon MGM Studios. It is being described as similar to the classic film Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Written by: ABC News

