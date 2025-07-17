AD
In brief: Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell to star in 'Tough Guys' and more

July 17, 2025

Ryan Gosling is set to star alongside Will Ferrell in a new action comedy film titled Tough Guys, ABC Audio has learned. The film follows two henchmen who break free from the criminal underworld after they tire of being disposable. They then rebuild their lives on their own terms …

Diego Luna is set to star in the upcoming indie thriller Eleven Days with Taylor Kitsch. Deadline reports the actors will star in the film, which is to be directed by Concussion helmer Peter Landesman. The movie takes place in summer 1974 in Texas, where a prisoner plays a deadly game with the head of the Texas Department of Corrections …

Brie Larson will act alongside Olivia Colman in the upcoming limited series Cry Wolf. Variety reports that the show has officially been greenlit at FX. The show will be a psychological family thriller about a social worker and a mother in a crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter alleges abuse …

