Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 trailer, ‘Tell Me Lies’ podcast, and more

todayDecember 31, 2025

Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for season 3 of Shrinking, featuring the first look at guest star Michael J. Fox‘s return to acting. The Emmy-nominated show, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, returns Jan. 28 with a one-hour season premiere, followed by one new episode weekly until April 8 …

Tell Me Lies is getting a companion podcast. Hulu has announced Tell Me Lies’ Official Podcast will premiere Jan. 6 with a season 1 and 2 recap episode. The nine-episode podcast will be hosted by Stassi Schroeder and feature guests including series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me Lies season 3 debuts its first two episodes Jan. 13 …

Wicked: For Good is officially available to watch at home. The film hit digital platforms for rent or purchase Tuesday and will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K on Jan. 20 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

