In Brief: Spielberg and Hanks’ ‘Masters of the Air’ drops trailer, and more

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Masters of the Air, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks‘ long-awaited follow-up to Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Elvis‘ Austin Butler and the Fantastic Beasts franchise’s Callum Turner lead the cast of the nine-episode limited series that follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group — dubbed the “Bloody Hundredth” — who conducted perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany, while grappling with “frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air,” per the streamer. Masters of the Air launches January 26 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through March 15…

Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher, topped Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of October 9-15, dethroning Suits for just the second time since June, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which delves into the lives of siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher — portrayed by Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell, respectively — leaders of the Fortunato Pharmaceuticals empire, drew 1.23 billion minutes of viewing, edging out Suits‘ 1.13 billion…

ABC has decided not to move forward with its The Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, according to Deadline. Desperate Housewives alumna Felicity Huffman was set to star alongside Nancy Drew actress Kennedy McMann in the spinoff, which debuted as an embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor and was well received. ABC had planned to launch the show in the spring of 2024, but with the premieres of its popular shows delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, there was no longer any room in the schedule for it. The network also axed The Rookie: Feds after one season…