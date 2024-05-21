AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Steve Carell, ‘Ted Lasso’ producer team up for HBO comedy series, and more

todayMay 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD

HBO has greenlit a yet-to-be titled, 10-episode comedy series starring Steve Carell. The single-camera series from Ted Lasso showrunner Bill Lawrence and Scrubs producer Matt Tarses, is set on a college campus and centers on “an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter,” per the premium cable channel. “The combination of Steve Carell and Bill Lawrence promises to be full of great laughs, warmth, and charm. We’re thrilled to be the home for this long overdue collaboration,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said in a statement.

Warner Bros. Pictures has set a September 21 premiere date for the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, followed by an encore presentation on the late actor’s birthday, September 25, according to Deadline. Using never-before-seen home movies and personal archive material, the film chronicles Reeve’s career, which most notably included playing the Man of Steel in four Superman films between 1978 and 1987, the tragic horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down, and his activism on behalf of finding a cure for spinal cord injuries and disability rights. Reeve died in 2004 at the age of 52.

Paramount+ has tapped Genesis Rodriguez for the second season of Lioness, according to Variety. The Umbrella Academy actress will play Captain Josephina Carrillo, “a dedicated soldier with a fierce personality” and “a skilled helicopter pilot,” per the outlet. Rodriguez joins Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman, the last of whom will be a regular in season 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%