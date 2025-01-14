In brief: ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong’s upcoming film and more

We now know what Succession creator Jesse Armstrong‘s follow-up to the Emmy-winning HBO drama series will be. Armstrong is writing an original movie for HBO Films based around four friends who meet up during the turmoil of an international financial crisis, Deadline reports. Fellow Succession alum Frank Rich will executive produce the film along with Armstrong, who is still writing the script. Production is expected to being later in 2025, about two years after Succession ended its fourth and final season …

Leo Woodall is a genius post-grad student who makes a huge discovery in the new trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming conspiracy thriller series, Prime Target. The eight-episode show premieres its first two episodes on Jan. 22 and drops new episodes weekly every Wednesday through March 5. Woodall plays Edward Brooks, a mathematician who searches for a pattern in prime numbers that would help him hold the key to every computer on earth. Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey and Martha Plimpton also star …

We have our first look at the Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys-starring psychological thriller Hallow Road. Deadline revealed the first stills from the film, which was directed by Babak Anvari. The movie follows two parents, played by Pike and Rhys, who race against time when they get a late-night phone call from their daughter after she was in a car accident …