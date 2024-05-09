AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Sydney Sweeney to play female boxer Christy Martin

todayMay 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Deadline reports Twilight‘s Taylor Lautner, Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland, Four Weddings and a Funeral‘s Andie MacDowell and Australian actor Brenton Thwaites have joined the cast of the rom-com The Token Groomsman. The movie, per the outlet, follows Lautner as a down-on-his-luck businessman who sees a golden opportunity to make some business connections when he’s invited to be a groomsman at ritzy wedding of a friend he doesn’t remember. That’s until he falls in love with the groom’s sister, played by Hyland, and has to choose between money or love …

A new trailer for the highly anticipated Twisters film is here. Daisy Edgar-Jones is featured in the clip, which dropped Wednesday, as former storm chaser Kate Cooper, who crosses paths with Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell, a reckless social media superstar who thrives on storm-chasing. The film is a sequel to Jan de Bont‘s 1996 classic Twister, starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as estranged spouses Jo and Bill, storm chasers on the verge of divorce who join forces to chase tornadoes in Oklahoma in order to test the research device they created to study storms. Twisters opens in theaters July 19 …

Anyone but You and Immaculate star Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in a yet-to-be titled biopic, according to Deadline. The film tells the true story of the 1990s female boxer, whom producers call the “female Rocky.” Filming is set to begin this fall …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%