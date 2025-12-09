AD
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘The Copenhagen Test’ trailer and more

todayDecember 9, 2025

We have our first look at the upcoming new Steve Carell comedy series, Rooster. HBO has shared the first photos from the show, which will debut on HBO linear and on HBO Max in March 2026. It comes from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses and stars Carell, who also executive produces. The comedy is set on a college campus and follows an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter …

Three actors are joining the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys for its upcoming third season. All three will act in recurring roles. Chad Rook will play Mac, a drag racer who hires Cole to revamp the engine of one of his racing cars; Naveen Paddock will play Eliot, Uncle Richard’s new intern; and Erin Karpluk will play Hannah, George’s sister, and the mother of Isaac and Lee. Season 3 will debut on Netflix in 2026 …

The official trailer for The Copenhagen Test has arrived. Simu Liu stars as a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst who realizes his brain has been hacked in the upcoming espionage thriller series. Melissa Barrera also stars in the Peacock series, which arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 27 …

Written by: ABC News

