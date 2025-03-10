AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 trailer and more

todayMarch 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The official trailer for season 2 of The Last of Us has been unveiled. The new footage reveals tension between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) following the events of last season, as well as a look at some of the new characters joining this season, including Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby and Jeffrey Wright’s Isaac Dixon. Season 2 debuts on HBO and Max April 13.

With Love, Meghan — Meghan Markle‘s cooking and lifestyle Netflix show — is getting another season. Just three days after the show’s debut, the Duchess of Sussex shared on Instagram Friday that the show had been renewed for a second season, writing in part, “I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is coming!”

The Voice has revealed its advisors for the battle rounds. Cynthia Erivo will be advising Michael Buble‘s team, while Kate Hudson is advising Adam Levine‘s team. R&B singer Coco Jones will be giving her expertise to John Legend‘s team, and country group Little Big Town shares their wisdom with Kelsea Ballerini‘s team. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

It seems Michael B. Jordan has found his leading lady for the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Deadline reports Bones and All actress Taylor Russell has landed the role. In addition to starring, Jordan is producing and directing the film. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%