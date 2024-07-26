AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘The Morning Show’ adds William Jackson Harper, and more

todayJuly 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Apple TV+ has renewed Camp Snoopy for a second season, the streaming service has announced. The kids series, based on the classic Charles M. Schulz comic strip, follows Charlie Brown’s beloved pet beagle and his fellow Beagle Scouts as they explore the great outdoors and cross paths with Charlie and his friends enjoying their summer at Camp Spring Lake. A premiere date has yet to be announced. The complete first season of Camp Snoopy is now streaming on Apple TV+ …

The Morning Show has tapped The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper to play Ben, “the self-assured and innovative Head of Sports at the show’s fictional TV network,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Jeremy Irons, who will play the father of Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex Levy, and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard in the show’s fourth season. The cast of Apple TV+’s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie

Netflix has inked Rebecca Ferguson to star in its upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, opposite Cillian Murphy, according to Deadline. Murphy will return as gangster Tommy Shelby, the role he played over six seasons between 2013 and 2022. Plot details, including Ferguson’s role, are being kept under wraps, but series creator Steven Knight describes it as “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%