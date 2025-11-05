AD
In brief: ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 15 trailer and more

todayNovember 5, 2025

A star-studded cast has joined the upcoming film Ibelin. Variety reports that Charlie Plummer, Stephen Graham, Toni Collette, Isabela Merced, Maisy Stella and Sir Anthony Hopkins are set to star in the film based on the documentary The Remarkable Life of Ibelin. It tells the story of a man with a degenerative muscular disease who enjoyed a rich online life through the video game World of Warcraft

The trailer and premiere date for season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has arrived. Bravo has announced that the series will return on Dec. 4. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John return as the main housewives while Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances join as members of the core cast …

Renée Zellweger is set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Phantom Son. Deadline reports that the film will be directed by Harry Potter helmer David Yates. The film’s story follows a young runaway who struggles to survive on the street and is taken in by a lonely woman whose own son was kidnapped …

