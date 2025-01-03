In brief: ‘The Recruit’ season 2 trailer drops and more

Ariana Grande says the voice she used to portray Glinda in Wicked might just stay with her for good. In a recent Variety cover story, Grande revealed that the special tone of voice she used to play the good witch in the musical might stick with her permanently. “I think that might stay,” Grande said. “Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.” …

Noah Centineo is back as rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in the season 2 trailer for The Recruit. The new trailer for the second season of the Netflix spy thriller show dropped on Thursday, showing how Owen gets pulled into “a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea,” according to its logline. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 30 …

Jeremy Renner is marking the second anniversary of the snowplow accident that almost took his life. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to express his gratitude at beginning another year. “Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again,” Renner wrote. “Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life” …