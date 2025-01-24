In brief: ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to end with season 4 and more

It’s the end of The Righteous Gemstones. The HBO series will end with its fourth season, creator Danny McBride confirmed in an interview with GQ on Thursday. “God told me it was time. That we had achieved what we needed to do,” McBride said. The show, which tells the story of a famous televangelist family, stars McBride, along with Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Cassidy Freeman. The fourth and final season will debut in March …

The season 2 cast of Beef is beefing up. Deadline reports that Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover and K-pop artist BM, in his acting debut, will join the new season of the Netflix show. They round out the cast made up of previously announced stars Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung and Song Sang-Ho. Season 2 of Beef will center on a couple, played by Melton and Spaeny, who witness a fight between their boss, played Isaac, and his wife, played by Mulligan …

Robert Eggers is staying busy. The director will helm a sequel to Labyrinth for TriStar Pictures, according to Deadline. This news comes the same day his hit Nosferatu received four 2025 Oscar nominations, and one day after Focus Features announced he is to direct a new film, called Werwulf, for their studio. Brian Henson and Lisa Henson will executive produce the Labyrinth sequel to the classic 1986 Jim Henson film, which starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly …