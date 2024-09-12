In brief: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ scores record debut and more

The Wrap reports The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become its most-watched unscripted season premiere of the year so far, based on three days of streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, according to Disney internal data. The series follows the “scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers,” led by self-acclaimed MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul, which “implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines,” per the streaming service …

The soap opera All My Children, which aired on ABC from 1970 to 2011, then briefly ran as a web series in 2013, may get a revival via a series of Lifetime TV movies, sources tell TV Line. The proposed series would feature legacy characters from the classic daytime drama project, which is in the very early stages, with one insider warning the talks are just “exploratory” at this point …

Judd Apatow and Steven Spielberg are attached as the respective director and producer of Cola Wars, a film in development at Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. The project follows the true story of Pepsi’s attempt to end Coca-Cola’s centurylong reign as the world’s top cola, dubbed the “Cola Wars” of the mid-1980s, highlighted by Michael Jackson’s fiery hair mishap and the New Coke debacle. The film is still in early development, per the outlet …