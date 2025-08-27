AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ trailer, ‘Deli Boys’ renewed for season 2 and more

todayAugust 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Deli Boys has been renewed for a second season. Hulu announced that the Onyx Collective series will return for a sophomore season with a new addition to the main cast in Fred Armisen. He joins Asif AliSaagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan in the show about a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers who are forced to reckon with their baba’s secret life of crime and take up his mantle …

Keira Knightley stars in the trailer for The Woman in Cabin 10. Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware, the upcoming Netflix film tells the story of a journalist who witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night while on board a luxury yacht for an assignment. Even though no one believes her, she puts her life in danger to look for answers. The film will be available to stream on Oct. 10 …

The official trailer for The Savant has arrived. Jessica Chastain stars as Jodi in the thriller miniseries. Jodi is a suburban mom by day and an undercover investigator by night, infiltrating online hate groups to stop domestic terrorists. The series debuts on Sept. 26, and co-stars Nnamdi Asomugha and Cole Doman …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%