Entertainment News

In Brief: Trailer to ‘Heretic,’ Barbara Walters doc, and more

todayJune 26, 2024

(SPOILER ALERT) All American‘s Daniel Ezra won’t be returning as a regular cast member for the CW show’s seventh season, but will still appear as a guest star in upcoming episodes, according to Variety. The series’ 13th episode, which aired Monday, found Ezra’s character being drafted by the NFL. Fast-forward and we saw him playing in the Super Bowl and getting engaged to Samantha Logan‘s Olivia. The final two episodes of season 6 will see the couple planning their wedding. The decision was made by Ezra and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll before season 6 went into production, per the outlet …

A24 films has dropped the first trailer for the psychological horror feature Heretic, set to hit theaters Nov. 15. The film, from A Quiet Place writer/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, follows two young missionaries — played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East — who are lured into the home of Mr. Reed, a seemingly charming man, portrayed by Hugh Grant, who forces them to prove their faith in a deadly game of cat and mouse …

ABC News Studios has announced that it is teaming up with Imagine Documentaries for a yet-to-be-titled feature documentary about the network’s very own Barbara Walters. The film, per ABC, “will feature unaired footage from ABC’s extensive archives and interviews with people who knew and worked with the broadcast legend who paved a path in journalism unlike any other.” The doc is set to premiere on Hulu in 2025 …

The return fans of the ABC daytime drama General Hospital have been waiting for is finally happening: Jonathan Jackson‘s Lucky Spencer is officially returning to Port Charles, according to Deadline. Jackson originated the role of Lucky — son of Anthony Geary and Genie Francis‘ Luke and Laura Spencer —in 1993, and played the part on and off until 2011, when he left to star as Avery Barkley in ABC’s Nashville for six seasons. Jackson picked up five Emmys during his run on GH

Variety reports HBO has given a series order to Lanterns, DC Studios’ first live-action series under co-chairmen/co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The series, an adaptation of the Green Lantern comic, will follow Hal Jordan/Green Lantern and John Stewart, a military veteran, “two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” per the studio. Casting for the series has yet to be revealed … 

