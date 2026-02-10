AD
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Virgin River’ season 7 trailer and more

todayFebruary 10, 2026

The trailer for season 7 of Virgin River has arrived. Netflix has released the official trailer for the seventh season of its romantic drama series, which finds Mel and Jack newly married and pursuing their dream of adopting a child. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson star in the season, which will debut on March 12 …

You can spend your Valentine’s Day watching one of last year’s new movies. Song Sung Blue will make its streaming debut to Peacock on Feb. 13. Craig Brewer directed the film about the influence of Neil Diamond’s music. Kate Hudson received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film, which she starred in alongside Hugh Jackman …

Keira Knightley, Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan and Erin Kellyman are teaming up for a new film. Variety reports that the actors will star in the upcoming dark comedy The Worst. The movie is described as a “wickedly entertaining class satire” that skewers “privilege, power and performative morality, turning an elegant couples’ getaway into a hilariously disastrous night to remember.” …

Written by: ABC News

