Entertainment News

In brief: ‘We Were Liars’ teaser trailer, ‘The Studio’ renewed for season 2 and more

todayMay 7, 2025

The teaser trailer for We Were Liars has arrived. Prime Video released the teaser for the upcoming series on Tuesday. The show is based on the popular young adult novel by E. Lockhart. Emily Alyn Lind stars as Cadence Sinclair in the show, which will premiere all eight episodes on June 18 …

Acapulco is coming to an end on Apple TV+. The series, which stars Eugenio Derbez, will debut its fourth and final season on July 23. It will have a two-episode premiere before dropping the rest of the episodes of the farewell season on the subsequent Wednesdays …

More of The Studio is on the way. The Apple TV+ comedy series has been renewed for season 2. Seth Rogen stars in the show, which he also co-created, writes on, directed and executive produces. The star-studded cast of the series also includes Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders

Written by: ABC News

